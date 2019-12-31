NBA: Hawks beat Magic to end 10-game skid, Wizards tame Heat to end Miami's 5-game win streak

ORLANDO (AP, REUTERS) - Brandon Goodwin scored 21 points, Kevin Huerter added 19 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 101-93 on Monday night to end a 10-game skid in the National Basketball Association.

Playing without injured guard Trae Young for the second straight game, the Hawks trailed by 18 during the first half but rallied back in the third quarter. Alex Len scored eight of his 18 points to fuel a 15-4 run, while Atlanta's defence only yielded six field goals in the quarter. Len's drive and dunk just before the horn gave the visitors a 74-72 lead.

They pulled away near the midpoint of the fourth quarter when Huerter scored points during an 11-0 run. The Magic trailed 90-78 but trimmed the deficit to five in the final minutes before John Collins' emphatic transition dunk all but ended the comeback bid.

Atlanta had been on their second 10-game losing streak of the season. This one ended with the Hawks' second win in two tries against Orlando.

Young twisted his ankle in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday. He scored 39 points in a 103-99 win over Orlando in the first meeting between the teams on Oct 26.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 27 points. Evan Fournier added 22 points, and D.J. Augustin finished with 17 and six assists.

In Washington, Jordan McRae scored 29 points and Garrison Mathews added 28 points to help the Washington Wizards cool off the Miami Heat with a 123-105 victory.

Ian Mahinmi added a career-high 25 points - including two of three on three-pointers - for the Wizards.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, and Bam Adebayo added 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. The defeat snapped Miami's five-game winning streak, which had been the league's longest.