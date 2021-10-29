NBA: Grizzlies take down Warriors again in OT in play-in rematch; Knicks hold off Bulls

(REUTERS) - De'Anthony Melton gave Memphis the lead for good with 2min 6sec remaining in overtime and the Grizzlies used two critical blocks to outfinish the Golden State Warriors for a 104-101 victory on Thursday (Oct 28) in San Francisco in a rematch of last season's NBA play-in tournament finale.

Ja Morant capped a 30-point night with a key late hoop for the Grizzlies.

The game had much in common with the season-ender, which went into overtime tied at 99 before the Grizzlies survived and moved on via an 18-13 advantage in the extra period.

The rematch was tied at 98 after 48 minutes before a defensive struggle ensued, one in which the Grizzlies shot 2-for-7, which was still better than Golden State's 1-for-7.

Seeking a fifth consecutive win, the Warriors' Damion Lee had the only field goal of the first 2:54 of the extra session, a three-pointer at the 3:59 mark that gave Golden State a 101-100 lead. But the Warriors never scored again, thanks in part to late blocks by Melton on Draymond Green and Kyle Anderson on Andre Iguodala.

Meanwhile, Melton put the Grizzlies on top nearly two minutes later and Morant made it a three-point game on a lay-up with 57.9 seconds left.

Golden State had two chances to tie, but Stephen Curry and Lee misfired on three-pointers.

Curry, the game's leading scorer with 36 points, shot 0-for-3, all on three-pointers, in the overtime.

Neither team scored in the final 2:04 of regulation after Lee produced the fourth tie of the final 7:19 with a three-pointer. The Grizzlies missed their final six shots over that stretch before Curry's desperation three-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

Curry's 36 points came on 11-for-29 shooting, including 7-for-20 on three-pointers. He also had a game-high eight assists and seven rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 16 points and Lee 14 for the Warriors, while Green snatched a game-high 12 rebounds and blocked a game-high five shots to go with four points and seven assists.

In another National Basketball Association game, Kemba Walker scored 21 points and R.J. Barrett added 20 as the visiting New York Knicks withstood a late rally from the previously unbeaten Chicago Bulls in a 104-103 win.

The Knicks moved ahead 104-91 with 2:59 to play on Julius Randle's basket before Chicago closed the game on a 12-0 run.

The Bulls pulled within 104-103 on Zach LaVine's dunk with 9.5 seconds left and had a chance to complete their comeback after Randle missed two free throws with 5.1 seconds left.

New York escaped when DeMar DeRozan shot an airball on a mid-range jumper as time expired. Zach LaVine scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half for the Bulls, who were seeking their first 5-0 start since the 1995-96 season.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert paired 16 points with 14 rebounds as visiting Utah remained unbeaten with a 122-91 victory over Houston.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, Jordan Clarkson had 16 and Donovan Mitchell chipped in 15 to underscore another balanced attack for the Jazz. Seven Utah players produced double-figure point totals.

Christian Wood scored 16 points and grabbed seven boards for the Rockets, who shot 32.6 per cent overall while missing 35 of 44 three -point attempts.

Elsewhere, Bradley Beal scored a season-high 27 points to lead four Washington players with 20-plus points as the Wizards rolled past visiting Atlanta 122-111.

He was 11 of 26 from the floor and had eight rebounds and eight assists to help Washington win for the fourth time in five games.

Atlanta's John Collins tallied 28 points and 12 rebounds to post his second straight double-double, and Cam Reddish came off the bench to score 20 points.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points and Jalen Brunson added 19 off the bench, as Dallas rallied from a slow start to earn a 104-99 victory over visiting San Antonio.