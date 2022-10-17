NBA great Mutombo has brain tumour

NEW YORK - National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, one of the best defenders in the league's history, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, the league announced on Saturday.

Mutombo, 56, hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and has been a global ambassador for the NBA for years.

He played for several teams throughout his long career, including the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and New Jersey Nets.

The NBA said in a statement issued on behalf of Mutombo's family: "He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment.

"Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time... They are grateful for your prayers."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also sent a message of support, saying: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Dikembe, one of the world's great humanitarians."

Mutombo, an eight-time All-Star, is second all-time in the league for blocked shots with 3,289, behind Nigerian Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830) and won the Defensive Player of the Year award four times.

Mutombo and Olajuwon were the first major basketball talents from Africa to make a name in the NBA, opening the door for others such as Luol Deng and Joel Embiid.

His signature move was a finger wag, to let opponents know he was not to be taken lightly, and he had a long-running rivalry with fellow great Michael Jordan.

The 2.18m Mutombo was drafted by the Nuggets in the first round in 1991, before heading to Atlanta and Philadelphia.

He played in the NBA Finals twice, both were losing efforts, and wrapped up his professional career in 2009 after 18 seasons.

He started the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997 to improve the quality of life for people in his home country.

Before his time in the NBA, Mutombo was a standout for the Georgetown University Hoyas and was drafted No. 4 by Denver in the 1991 draft. His son Ryan now plays at Georgetown.

"Please keep Dikembe and the Mutombo family in your prayers. Hoya Nation is behind you, Dikembe," said current Georgetown coach and fellow NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing.

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson also announced on social media on Saturday that he is battling renal kidney failure.

The 38-year-old, who played 11 seasons in the league and averaged 11.0 points across 618 career games, said: "I was never a vocal leader on the court, I preferred to lead by example, but now it's time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with kidney disease.

"I am grateful for the care and support I've received and continue to receive during this process, and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me."

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have chosen to keep a championship piece around for a few years longer, with the NBA champions agreeing to a four-year, US$109 million (S$155.5 million) contract extension with All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN reported on Saturday.

In 22 post-season games (all starts), Wiggins averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Reports on Saturday also said Golden State were finalising a four-year, US$140 million contract extension with Jordan Poole that will keep the guard in San Francisco until the 2026-27 season.

Poole and teammate Draymond Green had a well-publicised bust-up in pre-season training, with the latter punching the former, but the pair are said to have made up ahead of Tuesday's start of the 2022-23 season.

The Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers travel to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

AFP, REUTERS