NBA: Golden State star Kevin Durant scores 51 points but Warriors still lose to Raptors

TORONTO (REUTERS) - Danny Green made a tie-breaking three-pointer with 2min 7sec to play in overtime, and the Toronto Raptors went on to defeat the visiting Golden State Warriors 131-128 in the National Basketball Association on Thursday (Nov 29).

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-best 37 points for the Raptors, who have won seven in a row.

The Raptors, who had lost their previous eight games to the Warriors, needed to overcome Kevin Durant's season-best 51 points to break that string.

Pascal Siakam added 26 points for Toronto and made five late free throws in overtime. Serge Ibaka chipped in with 20 points, Green had 13, Jonas Valanciunas 12, and Kyle Lowry had 10 points and 12 assists.

Durant added 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who had won their three previous games. Klay Thompson scored 23 points, Jonas Jerebko scored 20 and Kevon Looney had seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors, who trailed by 18 points in the first quarter, had trimmed the deficit to two in the fourth quarter before Leonard made a jumper and Green hit a three-pointer to give the Raptors a 10-point lead with 4:41 to play.

Golden State came back again, and a tip-in by Looney reduced the margin to two points with 1:40 to play.

Lowry's three-pointer had Toronto ahead by six with just under a minute to play, then Durant hit two consecutive three-pointers, the second with nine seconds left, to tie the game at 119. Ibaka missed a shot to win the game in regulation.

Siakam and Ibaka gave Toronto the first four points of overtime. Durant made two free throws and then tied the game with a fade-away jumper.

Toronto regained the lead on Green's three-pointer. Siakam made two free throws with 1:05 to play to increase the margin to five.

Jerebko's lay-up cut the lead to three, but on the Warriors' next possession, a travelling call gave the ball back to Toronto. Siakam made two free throws with 14.4 seconds to play to increase the lead to six.

Toronto used a 13-0 first-quarter run capped by Lowry's three-pointer to lead 20-6. The Raptors were up 18 before the Warriors had a 9-0 surge.

The Raptors led 38-25 after one quarter on Leonard's 13 points and Siakam's 10. Durant had 12 for Golden State.

The Raptors led by 17 during the second quarter, but the Warriors cut that to 10 on Thompson's three-pointer with 2:59 remaining.

Toronto led 67-58 at half-time with Leonard scoring 22 points. Durant had 20 for Golden State.

Leonard made a put-back lay-up and a three-pointer in succession to put Toronto ahead by 15 with 8:57 to play in the third quarter. Ibaka made two free throws, bumping the lead to 17.

Durant hit a 31-foot three-pointer to close the scoring in the third quarter with Toronto leading 96-88.

The Warriors were again without Stephen Curry (groin) and Draymond Green (toe).