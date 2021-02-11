NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo's 47 points not enough as Suns edge Bucks

(REUTERS) - Devin Booker made the decisive free throw with 32.6 seconds left to cap a 30-point performance as the Phoenix Suns nipped the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 125-124 in the National Basketball Association on Wednesday (Feb 10) night.

Chris Paul added 28 points and seven assists as Phoenix earned their fourth straight win and their seventh in the past eight games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-best 47 points but missed a 20-foot jumper as time expired, ending Milwaukee's season-best, five-game winning streak.

He also had 11 rebounds and five assists.

He made 15 of 23 field-goal attempts and knocked down 17 of 21 from the free-throw line as the Bucks dropped to 3-1 on a six-game road trip.

Khris Middleton had 18 points and 11 assists and Bryn Forbes scored all 17 of his points in the first half for Milwaukee.

Deandre Ayton scored 17 points, Mikal Bridges added 15 and Frank Kaminsky recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Suns, who are 4-0 on a seven-game homestand.

Phoenix is 23-9 since the 2019-20 season resumed at the bubble near Orlando last summer.

The Bucks were without Jrue Holiday (Covid-19 protocols) for the second straight game.

Bobby Portis scored 12 points and Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez added 10 apiece for Milwaukee.