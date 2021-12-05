Nba gets tough on booster shots

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) is making a list and checking it in two weeks. When it comes to the Covid-19 booster shot, the league is drawing a clear line between who's naughty and nice.

According to a report from The Athletic on Friday, all NBA players who have not received the booster by Dec 17 will have to undergo game-day Covid-19 testing to determine their eligibility before they take the court.

Additionally, all team personnel have until that date to get the booster, or else they can no longer interact with players, travel with the team, or continue to be categorised as Tier 1 employees, who face fewer overall restrictions.

The league is basing its decision on data that reportedly shows that antibody levels for Pfizer and Moderna recipients decrease after six months while those of Johnson & Johnson saw their antibodies drop after just two months.

The NBA requires Covid-19 vaccinations for team personnel but not for players. However, some local mandates have required NBA players to be vaccinated in order to play, with New York City and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who has not played this season over his refusal of the vaccine, being the most discussed example.

Recent media reports have indicated that 97 per cent of NBA players are fully vaccinated.

The league has been encouraging booster shots, but Friday's report suggests the NBA is taking things to the next level - get the booster, or else.

At least 34 NBA players and staff have still tested positive for Covid-19 this season despite being fully vaccinated. They have been forced to miss game time as a result of the league's health and safety protocols.

On forward Tobias Harris, who missed the Philadelphia 76ers 98-96 road victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said: "He's doing OK but not great, honestly… It hit him for sure.

"A lot of guys have had this and they are mad, like, 'What the hell, I'm fine'.

"But Tobias is not in that category right now, I can tell you that."

In Los Angeles, Marcus Morris Sr had a season-high 21 points and Paul George added 19 as the Clippers held on for a 119-115 victory over the Lakers on Friday night.

This was the first meeting of the season between the rivals, who share the Staples Centre court.

The Clippers stopped a three-game losing run by winning a "road" game for the first time since Nov 5. They are sixth in the Western Conference with a 12-11 record and the Lakers are one spot back on 12-12.

LeBron James had 23 points after missing Tuesday's contest at the Sacramento Kings because of Covid-19 protocols and Anthony Davis had a game-high 27 points.

But the All-Star duo could not prevent the Lakers' two-game win streak from ending.

James, whose family had to go into isolation with him, was allowed to play after he received a series of negative subsequent tests for the coronavirus. The four-time NBA champion, who was asymptomatic, was clear that he did not enjoy being off the court.

"Just confused, frustrated and angry," he said on ESPN. "We've all been doing exactly what the protocol told us to do. "Unfortunately you get a false positive and you will get put right into isolation.

"I was sitting at the house and I hadn't been able to do anything. Today was the first time I'd been able to catch a basketball since Sunday.

"I felt like I was getting into a really good rhythm offensively and defensively. It's been very frustrating, not being able to get into a flow for myself. Hopefully it will lead to good things later."

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors ended the Phoenix Suns' 18-game winning streak and reclaimed top spot in the West, riding a long-range barrage led by Stephen Curry to a 118-96 victory in San Francisco.

REUTERS