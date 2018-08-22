NBA: Former player Lamar Odom in shocking revelation - 'I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks'

(REUTERS) - Retired American basketball star Lamar Odom has revealed frightening details about his near-death in 2015.

The long-time NBA forward, speaking on comedian Kevin Hart's YouTube channel, talked about the time he spent in a coma after being found unresponsive in a Nevada brothel.

"Yeah, all my doctors that see me say I'm a walking miracle," Odom said. "I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in my coma... It's a good day to be alive, considering the alternative."

After four days comatose, he woke up to see estranged wife Khloe Kardashian at his bedside.

"That was big," he said of her presence.

Last year, Odom detailed his drug addiction in a Players Tribune post.

"I'm sober now. But it's an everyday struggle," he wrote. "I have an addiction. I'll always have an addiction. It never goes away. I mean, I want to get high right now. But I know that I can't if I want to be here for my children."

Odom, who last played pro basketball five years ago, announced last month that he will make a comeback with an unnamed team in China.

The 2.08m forward played on championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010 as part of his 14 years in the NBA. In addition to his seven years with the Lakers, he began and ended his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he had short stints with the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks.

Odom averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 961 NBA games. The Clippers made him a first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall) when he left the University of Rhode Island in 1999 after two years.