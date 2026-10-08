NBA, FIBA committed to European competition despite Euroleague rejection

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Real Madrid players and staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Euroleague Basketball SuperCup at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Sept 19.

The National Basketball Association and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) say they remain committed to building a league in Europe, despite the Euroleague having turned down their collaboration offer at a shareholders’ assembly on Oct 6 .

The future of European basketball is in the balance, with the NBA saying it is keen to move forward with its NBA Europe project in 2027 whether a deal is reached or not.

The current premier competition in European basketball, the Euroleague, has said it is open to collaborating with the NBA but voted on Oct 6 against accepting an NBA proposal.

“A partnership between the Euroleague, FIBA and the NBA to unify the European basketball ecosystem would unlock the game’s enormous potential across Europe,” said a joint statement from the NBA and FIBA on Oct 8 .

“The NBA and FIBA remain committed to moving forward with a new professional men’s league in Europe and helping build a stronger, more sustainable basketball ecosystem alongside partners who share our vision of growth, opportunity and the core principles of the European sports model.”

In parallel, the Euroleague says it is moving forward with its own expansion project, which brings with it the prospect of competition between the two bodies.

A senior sports executive told Reuters on Oct 6 that any collaboration was ​unlikely to begin before 2028.

Talks between the NBA and Euroleague regarding a deal could continue but there is no deadline for a deal to be agreed.

A person attending the Euroleague shareholders’ assembly on Oct 6 told Reuters they will meet again within a month to decide on the allocation of long-term Euroleague licences. REUTERS