NBA: Embiid pours in 50 points to lead 76ers over Magic, Nets edge Wizards

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid matched his career high of 50 points to lead the 76ers to a 123-110 National Basket Association (NBA) victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday (Jan 19).

The Cameroonian, who was on the floor for just 27 minutes 3 seconds, connected on 17 of his 23 shots from the floor and 15 of 17 free throws at Wells Fargo Centre. He made eight of 10 shots in scoring 23 points in a third quarter that featured seven lead changes.

When Embiid drained a step-back three-pointer with 25 seconds left in the third, it put Philadelphia up 92-80 and took his points tally to 47 - two more than the rest of his teammates combined at that point.

His dominant effort helped the Sixers, trailing by 10 at half-time, outscore the Magic 47-23 in the third quarter and take a 94-80 lead into the fourth.

"I was feeling great," Embiid, who also pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked three shots, told NBATV.

"Just playing my game, just dominating like I've been doing all season," added the Most Valuable Player candidate who came into the contest averaging 27.3 points per game.

"Whether it was in the post or on the perimeter, just doing my thing. And then obviously my teammates and my coaches put me in the right position to succeed."

Embiid played less than a minute in the fourth quarter, scoring three points - all on free throws - to take his tally to 50 then remained on the bench as the Sixers led all of the final frame.

He joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson as the only 76ers with multiple 50-point games.

Mo Bamba set a career-high with 32 points, 28 of them in the first half when he made all seven of his three-pointers. He fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Almost matching Embiid's feat was Nikola Jokic, whose 49 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, helped hosts Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-128 on Wednesday.

Jokic finished one point short of his career high and Aaron Gordon wound up with 28 points, while Monte Morris had 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Denver at Ball Arena.

Ivica Zubac scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Reggie Jackson had 28 points and 12 assists for Los Angeles.