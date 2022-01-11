NBA: Embiid helps Sixers win 7th straight, Hornets sting Bucks again

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Joel Embiid had 31 points and eight rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers won their seventh straight game with a 111-91 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night (Jan 10).

Embiid recorded his seventh straight 30-point game. He also had six assists and made all 13 of his free throws in front of a crowd of 13,600 at Toyota Centre in Houston.

Embiid is the second National Basketball Association (NBA) player in history to score exactly 31 points in four straight games. Bob McAdoo did it for the Buffalo Braves in 1973.

He entered Monday's contest as the sixth highest scorer in the league, averaging 26.8 points per game.

Philadelphia have the longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference and the second-longest one in the league behind the Memphis Grizzlies who have won nine straight.

Elsewhere, LaMelo Ball scored 23 points as the Charlotte Hornets swept back-to-back games against the defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks with a 103-99 win.

Ball capped his performance with the eventual winning basket on a floater with 15 seconds left in the fourth for the Hornets, who also beat the Bucks 114-106 on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for the struggling Bucks, who have lost four of their last five games.

Milwaukee committed their 20th turnover after Ball's go-ahead basket. On the next possession Miles Bridges sank a pair of game-clinching free throws.

Ball scooted to his left, shooting across his body as he was falling away to break the tie.

"That is a highly difficult shot, but he makes it look effortless," Hornets coach James Borrego said.

"Melo has that uncanny ability to be going 177kmh, get off-balance and still be poised when he raises up.

"That's tough to do for a player who has been in the league 15 years, let alone a guy who has been in the league two years."

Terry Rozier delivered 27 points, Bridges finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Gordon Hayward tallied 14 points as the Hornets won despite shooting just 13 of 44 from three-point range.

Khris Middleton helped pace the Bucks offence with 27 points and a game-high 11 assists. Jordan Nwora added 18 points and Wesley Matthews had 13 points.

"You are definitely concerned anytime you lose four out of five," Middleton said. "And you never want to lose two in a row.

"You understand what the circumstances are (with players being out) and you never want to use that as an excuse. We understand what we're going through and everybody is going through. But we still have to go out there and compete."