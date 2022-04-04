NBA: Embiid, Harden shine in win over Cavaliers as Sixers clinch play-off spot

(REUTERS) Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday (April 3) and book their place in the play-offs.

It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. After the match, the 28-year-old Cameroonian said he does not know what else he needs to do to win an MVP award .

"If it happens, great," Embiid said. "If it doesn't, I don't know what I have to do. I'll feel like they hate me. I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else."

James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds while Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris contributed 11 points each for the Sixers (48-30).

Matisse Thybulle's steal led to a dunk by Harris with 7.2 seconds remaining to give Philadelphia a 111-106 lead and seal the win.

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers (43-36) with 23 points, Lamar Stevens and Caris LeVert added 18 each, and Lauri Markkanen had 16. Kevin Love scored 12 points and Moses Brown had 12 rebounds.

The short-handed Cavaliers played without Evan Mobley (ankle injury) and Jarrett Allen (finger).

Love hit a three-pointer with 6min 31sec left in the second quarter, giving the Cavaliers a 45-34 lead. Harden responded with a trey and one of two free throws to close the Sixers within seven.

The Cavaliers went ahead 55-47 when LeVert hit a three-pointer from the wing with 1:32 remaining. Cleveland led 55-49 at half-time, thanks largely to 11 points apiece from Love and LeVert.

In the half, Embiid paced the Sixers with 17, and Harden added 10 but shot only one of nine from the field.

Maxey converted a three-point play with 8:18 to go in the third, and the Sixers used an 11-4 run to tie the game at 63.

Rajon Rondo knocked down a three-pointer for a late two-point Cavaliers advantage.

But Maxey hit a three-pointer in the waning seconds, and the Sixers pulled ahead 81-80 at the end of the quarter.

Harris and Harden made consecutive shots to open the fourth as the Sixers took a five-point lead.