NBA: DeRozan's buzzer beater helps Bulls beat Pacers for sixth straight win

(AFP) Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan sank a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bulls over Indiana Pacers 108-106 on Friday (Dec 31), stretching their NBA win streak to six games, while LeBron James scored 43 points to spark a Los Angeles Lakers romp.

DeRozan added six assists, three rebounds and three steals while scoring 13 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls improved to 23-10, matching Brooklyn for the Eastern Conference lead.

"I looked up at the clock, I said, 'I've got to make something happen,'" DeRozan said. "I just tried to get enough space to get it up. As soon as it left my hand, it felt good."

DeRozan rated the 28-foot game-winning shot among his best buzzer beaters.

"I rank it up there," DeRozan said. "It was one of those games where it felt like nothing was going our way. It felt like we was getting beat up.

"But we grinded it out and won it on a big shot. It was a hell of a win to pull out."

The Bulls, missing coach Billy Donovan due to Covid-19, have thrived despite adversity.

"It's credit to our hard work," DeRozan said. "For our team to be able to hold all those things off and, at the end of the year, to be on top of our conference speaks volumes to what type of team we are."

In the NBA's final game of 2021 and the first game for James since turning 37 on Thursday (Dec 30), the four-time NBA champion delivered a season-high point total on 16-of-26 shooting, going five-of-10 from three-point range to lead the Lakers over visiting Portland 139-106.

James enjoyed his 67th career game with 40 or more points, with 27 points and 10 rebounds at half time.

He contributed 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots without a turnover in 29 minutes for the Lakers, seventh in the Western Conference at 18-19.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook delivered his NBA-best ninth triple double of the season, and fourth in a row, with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Boston's Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 24 points and Robert Williams had a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to power the Celtics over Phoenix 123-108.

The visiting Suns fell to 27-8, half a game behind Golden State to stand second in the Western Conference, while the Celtics, whose 46 points off the bench were twice what Phoenix scored, improved to 17-19.