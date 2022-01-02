NBA: DeRozan lifts Bulls at buzzer again, Warriors outlast Jazz while Rockets have half-time bust-up

(REUTERS) - DeMar DeRozan knocked down a game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer for the second straight night to cap the Chicago Bulls' come-from-behind, 120-119 defeat of the hosts Washington Wizards on Saturday (Jan 1).

Coby White triggered a sideline inbounds pass to DeRozan with 3.3 seconds remaining. After getting the defender to leave his feet with a pump fake in the corner, DeRozan fired a double-clutching three-pointer that went in.

He is the first player in National Basketball Association (NBA) history to hit game-winning buzzer-beaters in back-to-back days.

Stephen Curry, meanwhile, scored 28 points, dished out nine assists and broke another NBA record to lift visiting Golden State to a 123-116 win over Utah in Salt Lake City.

He hit 6 of 12 from deep to break his own NBA record by making a three-pointer for the 158th consecutive game. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors rallied from an eight-point deficit - after surrendering a second-half 16-point lead - to overtake the Jazz.

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 and Otto Porter Jr added 20 for the Warriors, who played without Draymond Green (health and safety protocols). Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 20 points and 19 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson also each scored 20.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his mark too - notching his second triple-double of the season as Milwaukee defeated visiting New Orleans 136-113 to extend their win streak to six games.

The five-time All-Star finished with 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting to go along with 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Reserve Jordan Nwora added 23 points, Jrue Holiday chipped in 21 and Grayson Allen stepped up with 16 in Khris Middleton's absence.

Jaxson Hayes led the Pelicans off the bench with a career-high 23 points. Josh Hart flirted with a triple-double, totalling 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

DeRozan had capped the Bulls' win on Friday at Indiana with a running three-pointer at the buzzer and was one of four Bulls to score at least 20 points on Saturday, going for 28.

Nikola Vucevic recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, White shot 4 of 8 from three-point range en route to 20 points and Zach LaVine led all scorers with 35 points.

There was drama in Houston's 124-111 home loss to Denver - the team's seventh straight defeat.

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr left the arena following a heated half-time exchange with assistant coach John Lucas, according to multiple media outlets.

Lucas called out the "entire team at half-time", said The Athletic.

Porter, the team's starting point guard, then had "a heated exchange" with Lucas. Porter reportedly threw an object and "promptly left the arena".

"We had a spirited debate," Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said following the game, according to ESPN. "I have certain demands of this team as far as playing hard. ... I wasn't satisfied with the effort."