NBA: Depleted Grizzlies stun Suns; Lakers fall despite return of James, Davis

LOS ANGELES (AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) - Words were not enough to express the pride Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins has in his team, after the short-handed Grizzlies shocked the Phoenix Suns 122-114 on Friday (April 1) to push their winning streak to seven games in a clash of the top two teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Dillon Brooks scored 30 points to lead Memphis, playing without injured top scorer Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr and Tyus Jones.

Despite the absentees, they took a one-point lead into the final quarter and pushed their lead to 14 midway through the final period.

The Suns cut the deficit to five on Devin Booker's three-pointer with 56 seconds remaining, but Brooks drove to the basket for a layup, was fouled and made the free throw as the Grizzlies - who had seven players score in double figures - sealed a statement win in what could be a preview of the Western Conference Finals.

"What an unbelievable victory," said Jenkins, whose team (55-23) have clinched second position in the West while the Suns (62-15) are the top seeds.

"Guys out of the line-up, guys stepping up, guys getting opportunities and making the most of them. Tonight's a night where you can put your stamp (on it) and say 'This is who we are, we're going to be here for a really long time'."

Booker finished with 41 points and Mikal Bridges added 18 for Phoenix.

"They outplayed us," Suns coach Monty Williams said.

"That was the key to the game. Their approach and our approach were two totally different ZIP codes."

Over at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis returned from injury but the Lakers' post-season hopes took another hit with a 114-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The defeat leaves the Lakers (31-46) in 11th place in the West, a game behind the San Antonio Spurs (32-45) for the final spot in the play-in tournament for the seventh- through 10th-place teams for the final two berths in the play-offs proper.

James, who missed two games with a sprained ankle, scored 21 of his 38 points in the third quarter as the Lakers took an 87-86 lead.

But he added just two points in the fourth period as the Pelicans - led by 32 points from CJ McCollum and 29 from Brandon Ingram - eked out the victory.

Davis, sidelined since Feb 16 with a foot injury, scored 23 points but his return was not enough for a disjointed Lakers side.

"They just made more plays than us," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of his team's inability to close out a game they led by five points with 5:07 left to play.

Meanwhile, Robert Covington scored a career-high 43 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 153-119 rout of the NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

Covington made 11 three-pointers and Amir Coffey also had a career-high with 32 points for the Clippers on a night in which both teams rested their stars. Milwaukee gave two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday the night off while the Clippers were without Paul George, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris.