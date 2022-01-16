NBA: Denver Nuggets win another blowout, this time over Los Angeles Lakers

(REUTERS) - Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the hosts Denver Nuggets routed the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night (Jan 15).

Jeff Green racked up a season-high 26 points, Will Barton scored 12, Aaron Gordon and Davon Reed had 11 each and Monte Morris scored 10 for Denver, who ch has won two straight in blowout fashion. The Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday (Jan 13).

LeBron James had 25 points and nine rebounds, Russell Westbrook scored 19 points and Dwight Howard had 13 for the Lakers, who have lost three straight.

The Nuggets led by five after the first quarter, and then opened up a double-digit lead in the second. They built a 102-79 lead after three quarters. It marked the second straight game the Nuggets have reached 100 points after three quarters after scoring just 85 in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Raptors 103 Bucks 96

Pascal Siakam notched his first triple-double of the season as Toronto took down hosts Milwaukee to complete a three-game sweep of the season series.

Siakam had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Raptors to their seventh win in the past nine games. OG Anunoby added 24 points on nine-of-23 shooting, and Fred VanVleet added 17 points.