NBA: DeMar DeRozan lights it up as Bulls storm past Celtics

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 37 points on 15-of-20 shooting and added seven rebounds, Zach LaVine had 26 points and seven assists, and the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Boston Celtics for a 128-114 National Basketball Association (NBA) road win on Monday night (Nov 1).

The Celtics led by as many as 19 points late in the third quarter before the Bulls responded with a 29-9 surge between quarters to take a 106-105 lead on Ayo Dosunmu's three-pointer with 6min 54sec remaining.

Chicago stretched their lead to double figures after that and outscored Boston 39-11 overall in the final quarter.

Dosunmu finished with 14 points, Lonzo Ball added 12 and Nikola Vucevic totaled 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who earned their sixth win in seven games to open the season.

Jaylen Brown had 28 points and seven rebounds to lead the Celtics. Jayson Tatum scored 20, Al Horford chipped in 20 with 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 16 for Boston.

Boston dropped to 2-5, marking their worst seven-game start since beginning the 2006-07 campaign with six losses in seven games.

The Celtics were up 67-59 at half-time after Brown scored 15 of his 17 first-half points in the second quarter.

With the team trailing 46-35, Brown's layup at the 8:28 mark of the second quarter started a 13-2 run in which he scored all of Boston's points, capped by a three-pointer to tie the game at 48 with 5:56 left before half-time.

DeRozan scored 11 of his 21 first-half points in the opening quarter to help get the Bulls off to a quick start. Chicago led 20-11 midway through the period before Boston used a 24-14 run to go up 35-34 entering the second.

Chicago wrap up their quick two-game road trip at Philadelphia on Wednesday, while Boston open a three-game road swing at Orlando on the same day.