NBA decision next month

LOS ANGELES • Adam Silver said on Friday a decision on when the NBA can restart could come sometime next month, with the league looking to play out of one or two hubs with Orlando and Las Vegas being the leading contenders.

Speaking in a conference call open to all players and designed to update them on the league's status amid the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown, the National Basketball Association (NBA) commissioner was joined on the call by players' union executive director Michele Roberts.

Silver also told the players that, if there is no vaccine, the league could end up playing with no fans in the stands into 2021, US media said.

He wants daily testing for all players and those testing positive quarantined. The games would go on with officials making sure the others were all constantly being monitored and tested.

With travel problematic amid social distancing and stay-at-home requirements in a number of American states, the league believes it would be safer to return to action in just one or two sites, with Orlando and Las Vegas being the front runners.

"There's no point in adding risk for flying all of you city to city if there's not going to be fans. We think it would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start," he said in a recording of the call obtained by ESPN.

Silver added that one of the "single greatest challenges of our lives" was having fans in attendance because 40 per cent of the NBA's revenues come directly from the games through tickets, sponsorship deals and concessions.

He said all 30 team owners are committed to resuming play and the league is leaning towards a minimum of three weeks of training camp ahead of the restart.

But ESPN reported earlier on Friday the idea of basing teams in a giant quarantined "bubble" zone was met with scepticism by the players.

The proposal floundered after they wondered how the zone would be policed to guarantee isolation.

"When that one was first floated, there was some consternation," Roberts told ESPN before the call.

"Are we going to arm guards around the hotel? That sounds like incarceration to me.

"So then, the players were like, 'Well, I don't know that it's worth it to be away from my family for that long.'

"We could do all that, and then what happens when one or two or 10 players test positive after that 28-day isolation? Do we shut it down?"

Reports last month said the NBA had studied the feasibility of staging the entirety of the post-season in a locked down part of Las Vegas.

It was also reported that the league was considering the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, as a possible playing site should the regular season resume.

Friday's conference took place on the same day that teams were allowed to reopen practice facilities for limited workouts, which will take place under strict safety protocols.

But the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers were the only clubs to do so, reflecting the cautious approach that nearly all teams have adopted.

