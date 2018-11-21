NBA: Danny Green lifts Toronto Raptors to win, Portland Trail Blazers take West lead

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Danny Green sank a jump shot with half a second remaining on Tuesday (Nov 20) to lift the Toronto Raptors over the Orlando Magic 93-91 and into the Eastern Conference lead in the National Basketball Association.

Winning the dramatic Florida matchup improved the Raptors to 14-4 overall, a league-best 7-2 on the road and one game ahead of Milwaukee atop the East.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 18 points while Pascal Siakam added 15, Spain's Serge Ibaka added 14 and Green finished with 13.

An Ibaka jumper put Toronto ahead 91-89 but the Magic equalised on a dunk with 2.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter by Evan Fournier, who led Orlando with 27 points.

But that only set the stage for Green's last-second heroics.

"I just got a good look and got the shot up. Luckily it went in," Green said.

"We wanted to show some character and maturity and somehow find a way to execute. We did that."

The Portland Trail Blazers seized the lead in the Western Conference with a 118-114 victory at New York, improving to 12-5, one game ahead of Memphis and defending champions Golden State.

C.J. McCollum scored 31 points and Damian Lillard added 29 points and eight assists to lead the Trail Blazers while Tim Hardaway Jr. had a game-high 32 points for the Knicks, who lost their sixth game in a row.