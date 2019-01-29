NBA: Curry, Warriors dump Pacers for 11th win in row; strong 4th quarter sends Celtics past Nets

(REUTERS) - Stephen Curry scored 23 of his game-high 26 points in the first half on Monday (Jan 28) night, as two-time defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors extracted a measure of revenge with a 132-100 thumping of the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

In another game, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart scored 21 points apiece, and the Boston Celtics dominated the fourth quarter while extending their home winning streak over the Brooklyn Nets to six games with a 112-104 victory.

The Celtics beat the Nets for the 11th time in the past 12 meetings overall on a night when Kyrie Irving sat out with a strained left hip. Boston coach Brad Stevens said he thought the injury occurred on Saturday during the first half of the Celtics' 115-111 home loss to the Warriors.

On Monday, the Warriors won their 11th straight, their 10th in a row on the road, against a Pacers team who last season became the first Eastern Conference club in the five-year Steve Kerr coaching era to sweep a season series from Golden State.

The 132-point output was the second most by a Pacers opponent this season. It was the seventh time in the Warriors' past 13 games that they reached 130.

The loss was the second straight for Indiana since losing standout Victor Oladipo for the season to a torn quad tendon last week.

Curry hit all five of his three-point attempts and 9 of 10 shots overall in his first-half explosion, during which the Warriors scored 40 first-quarter points en route to an early 21-point lead.

Curry finished 10 of 13 from the floor, 6 of 8 from three-point range, in helping the Warriors complete a 5-0 road trip.

Playing in his just fifth game, DeMarcus Cousins dropped in a season-best 22 points for the Warriors. He also found time for six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson added 16 points apiece and Kevon Looney had 15 for Golden State, who improved their NBA-best road record to 18-8 despite giving Draymond Green the night off to rest.

Andre Iguodala, playing on his 35th birthday, contributed six points, six rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots to the Warriors' cause.

The Warriors outshot the Pacers 54.1 per cent to 42.6 per cent.

Myles Turner led five players in double figures for Indiana with 16 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 15 points, Darren Collison 13 to go with a team-high eight assists, Aaron Holiday 12 points and Thaddeus Young 11 for the Pacers, who had won their previous three home games.

The Pacers fell to 7-6 this season without Oladipo, the team leader in scoring and steals.

Indiana also played without Tyreke Evans, who had replaced Oladipo in the starting lineup Saturday at Memphis. Evans was bothered by back soreness.