NBA: Curry heads for MRI on sore left foot after Warriors' loss but Smart insists he's not dirty

(REUTERS, AFP) - Golden State star Stephen Curry was headed for an MRI exam on Wednesday (March 16) after exiting the Warriors' NBA game against the Boston Celtics with a left foot injury.

The 34-year-old got hurt in the second quarter of Golden State's eventual 110-88 defeat in San Francisco, and he was ruled out for the second half of the contest after a half-time examination.

The injury occurred with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter when Curry, struggling to keep possession of the ball near mid-court, had Boston's Marcus Smart land on the back of his left leg while diving for possession.

Curry had his foot twist awkwardly in the incident, and shortly thereafter had to be removed from the game. He headed straight to the locker room, walking unassisted.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said post-game: "I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that's what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He's a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play."

As for Curry's status moving forward, Kerr said: "We'll know after the MRI."

The Warriors were losing 33-25 at the time of the incident. Curry was limited to three points, a three-pointer, in 14 minutes.

Golden State trailed 48-32 at half-time, its lowest scoring output in any half this National Basketball Association season.

In successfully bouncing back from a home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the Celtics were up by as many as 24 in the third quarter before the Warriors rallied.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points apiece for Boston and Robert Williams III contributed to the cause with eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Payton Pritchard finished with 10 points while Smart, with a game-high eight assists, chipped in with 20 points.

He said he understood Kerr's criticism, but insisted he would never intentionally hurt a fellow professional.

"(Kerr) is doing what any coach or person would do and that's backing up his guys," Smart said. "Me and Steve have a relationship from USA basketball so he knows I'm never trying to hurt anybody. I hate to see any injury. I hope Steph's all right.

"I didn't even see him, just dove on the ball and tried to make a play. I'm really down right now about it."

Smart added: "I know who I am, my teammates and my colleagues know I'm not a dirty player.

"Unfortunately sometimes injuries happen. I'm sure I'm going to get called dirty. That's their opinion."

Making six of his 13 three-point attempts, Jordan Poole led all scorers with 29 points for the Warriors, who shot 37.2 per cent from the floor.

Klay Thompson added 18 on an 8-for-24 shooting night, while Kevon Looney had nine points and a team-high-tying eight rebounds.