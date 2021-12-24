NBA: Curry fuels Warriors in win over Grizzlies, Suns stay top while Spurs thump Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Stephen Curry scored 46 points to propel Golden State to a hard-fought 113-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday (Dec 23) that kept the Warriors a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for best record in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The Suns, led by 30 points from Devin Booker, meanwhile warmed up for a Christmas Day marquee clash against Golden State with a 113-101 victory over Oklahoma City Thunder in Phoenix.

Trailing by three at half-time, Phoenix (26-5) outscored the Thunder 37-21 in the third period to take control, pushing their lead to as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Back in San Francisco, Curry drained eight three-pointers and Gary Payton Jr added four from beyond the arc on the way to 22 points for the Warriors (26-6), who thwarted a late Grizzlies rally.

Ja Morant scored 21 points for Memphis, who tied the score at 102-102 with 2:03 remaining.

Golden State responded with a basket from Juan Tosco-Anderson. Payton made a three-pointer and Curry drove for a lay-up as the Warriors pulled away again.

"Vintage Steph," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry's fifth 40-point game of the season. "That's about as good as it gets against a very physical defence with great size. For him to get 46, he showed every bit of his talent and will tonight."

The San Antonio Spurs used a three-point barrage to withstand a 36-point performance from LeBron James in a convincing 138-110 victory over the Lakers (16-17) in Los Angeles.

"They've been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last 10 games, they've been playing exceptional basketball," James said of the Spurs (13-18). "Every mistake that we had, every breakdown we had, they made us pay."

Drew Eubanks scored 30 points off the bench, Derrick White added 23 and the Spurs drained 18 three-pointers in the victory in the last game at Staples Centre before the name of the downtown Los Angeles arena changes to the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

The Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform reportedly purchased the rights to the arena name for US$700 million (S$950 million) over 20 years.