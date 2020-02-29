NBA: Clippers catch Nuggets in West with victory, Bucks end Thunder's five-game win streak with 47-point rout

(REUTERS) - Paul George scored a game-high 24 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers hammered the visiting Denver Nuggets 132-103 on Friday (Feb 28) night i n their National Basketball Association game.

George, who struggled offensively in the previous two games with 11 and seven points, connected on 6 of 8 three-pointers and 9 of 15 overall from the floor, as the Clippers won their third straight game.

Kawhi Leonard contributed 19 points, Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Lou Williams finished with 17 points for Los Angeles, which had seven players score in double figures. Williams hit 5 of 7 shots from behind the arc.

Reggie Jackson scored all 10 of his points in the first half and also tallied eight rebounds and seven assists. Landry Shamet chipped in 12 points.

The win allowed Los Angeles to pull into a second-place tie with Denver in the Western Conference.

The Clippers, who never trailed, used a third-quarter burst to put the Nuggets away. A 15-7 surge to open the quarter gave Los Angeles an 81-63 advantage after two foul shots by Leonard with 6:52 left.

Both teams shot well in the opening 24 minutes, with Los Angeles converting 53.1 per cent to 47.8 per cent for Denver. For the game, the Clippers made 53.9 per cent to 45.1 per cent for the Nuggets.

Los Angeles made 18 of 39 three-pointers (46.2 per cent) to 9 of 25 (36 per cent) for Denver.

In another game, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-86 home blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was the third third win of 40-or-more points, tying the NBA record for most such games in a season. The margin narrowly missed being the largest in the NBA this season -when the Los Angeles Clippers beat Atlanta by 49.

The Bucks took over the game in the second quarter with a 24-2 run over a span of less than five minutes. Milwaukee led 46-43 before the run, which helped seal a fifth consecutive win coming out of the All-Star break.

The Bucks hit 21 three-pointers, their most of the season. Both Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton hit four from behind the arc.

Milwaukee dominated on the glass as well, outrebounding the Thunder 66-36. Antetokounmpo added 13 rebounds and six assists while playing just 27 minutes.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and the Utah Jazz held off the visiting Washington Wizards 129-119 to end a four-game losing streak.

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 42 points on 17-of-33 shooting and added 10 assists for Washington, who have lost four of five since the All-Star break.

Beal notched his 10th 40-point game of the season and his 17th consecutive game with 25 of more points, tying the franchise record set by Walt Bellamy in 1961-62.

Elsewhere, Derrick Rose poured in 31 points as the visiting Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak by edging out the Phoenix Suns 113-111.

Detroit had not won since Feb 5, at home against, coincidentally, Phoenix.

Christian Wood supplied 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Brandon Knight contributed 19 points off the bench. Svi Mykhailiuk tossed in 13 points and made four assists.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists, while DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Rubio contributed 16 points, 13 assists and six rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added 13 points and five assists.