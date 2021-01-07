NBA: Celtics stun Heat on last-second putback; hot-shooting Bucks too much for Pistons

MIAMI (REUTERS) - Rookie guard Payton Pritchard scored on a put-back with two-tenths of a second left to give the Boston Celtics a 107-105 win over the Heat in the National Basketball Association on Wednesday (June 6).

He followed up on a missed drive by Marcus Smart.

Boston went on a 13-0 run late in the fourth quarter to turn a three-point deficit into a 10-point lead. But Miami recovered with a three-pointer by Duncan Robinson with 1min 9sec left and then his four-point play 30 seconds later, cutting the Heat deficit to 105-102.

Miami's Goran Dragic then tied the score with a three-pointer with 13 seconds left, setting up Pritchard for his dramatic play.

Pritchard finished with six points. Jayson Tatum led Boston with a game-high 27 points. Jaylen Brown added 21 points for the Celtics, who were eliminated by the Heat in last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 26 points to lead the Heat, who have alternated a loss with a win in each of their seven games this season. Robinson had 16 points, and Bam Adebayo was brilliant with 15 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 130-115 home win over the Detroit Pistons.

Khris Middleton had 23 points and seven assists, Brook Lopez scored 17 points and Bobby Portis added 16 points off the bench for the Bucks.

Milwaukee won their third straight and swept the two-game set with the Pistons after winning the first on Monday.

Jerami Grant scored a game-high 31 points and Saddiq Bey had 20 points for Detroit, who lost their third straight game.

In New York, Austin Rivers scored 14 consecutive points late in the fourth quarter for the Knicks, who continued their resurgence by overcoming an 18-point second-quarter deficit to beat the visiting Utah Jazz, 112-100.

The comeback win was the second straight for the Knicks, who trailed by 15 points in the third quarter on Monday before beating the Atlanta Hawks 113-108.

It is the first time New York have overcome 15-point deficits in back-to-back wins since victories over the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets from Nov 5-7, 2017.

In Orlando, Terrence Ross scored 20 points and Dwayne Bacon added 19 to propel the Magic to a 105-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ross made five of six shots from three-point range and Bacon converted eight of 14 attempts from the floor to send Orlando to their sixth straight win over Cleveland.

Nikola Vucevic scored 16 points and Aaron Gordon had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who answered a modest two-game skid with back-to-back wins over the Cavaliers. Orlando benefited from a third-quarter scoring surge in a 103-83 victory on Monday.

In Atlanta, Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 44 points as the visiting Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 102-94 win over the Hawks.

Hayward was 15-for-25 from the field and 4-for-9 on three-pointers. He broke his previous career high of 39 he last accomplished against Cleveland on Nov 5, 2019.

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 38 points and hit all 13 of his free throws to lift the 76ers past the Washington Wizards 141-136.

Seth Curry added 28 points to help offset a career-high 60 by Bradley Beal as the Sixers won their fifth in a row overall and their 20th straight at home. They have now won seven of eight games to open the season, and they sport the best record in the league.

Tobias Harris and Shake Milton contributed 19 apiece, Ben Simmons had 17 points and 12 assists, and Danny Green added 15 points.

Beal tied a franchise record of 60 set by Gilbert Arenas in 2006. Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds before leaving with an apparent wrist injury with 26 seconds left.

Davis Bertans scored 17 points for the Wizards, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

In Indianapolis, Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and Myles Turner recorded eight blocked shots as the Indiana Pacers held on for a 114-107 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Brogdon eclipsed his career high of 33 points, set two games earlier against the New York Knicks, on a pair of free throws with 29.9 seconds left that extended the Pacers' lead to six points.

The Brogdon free throws followed the final block of the game from Turner, who turned away David Nwaba at the rim with 38.2 seconds remaining.

Brogdon gave the Pacers the lead for good at 109-107 with 2min 22sec remaining, getting a shooter's bounce immediately after James Harden pushed the Rockets in front with a driving layup.

Brogdon added seven assists and three steals in 39 minutes. He recorded just one turnover.

Domantas Sabonis added his eighth double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Holiday scored 20 off the Indiana bench while Victor Oladipo totalled 18 points and nine boards.

The Rockets, playing without centre Christian Wood (sore left knee), were led by John Wall (28 points) and Eric Gordon, who scored 20 points off the bench.