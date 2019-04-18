NBA: Celtics rally past Pacers for 2-0 series lead, another triple-double for Harden as Rockets rout Jazz again

(REUTERS) - Jayson Tatum buried a go-ahead three-pointer with 50.8 seconds remaining on Wednesday (April 17) night, allowing the hosts Boston Celtics to overcome a late Indiana Pacers flurry and pull out a 99-91 victory in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round play-off series.

With the fourth-seeded Celtics having successfully held serve on their home court to go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven set, the fifth-seeded Pacers will host Games 3 and 4 on Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

Indiana blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead. However, the Pacers appeared primed to even the series when Wesley Matthews and Bojan Bogdanovic combined for three three-pointers in a 70-second spurt, allowing Indiana to retake a 91-89 advantage with 2:16 to go.

But the Pacers did not score again, and the Celtics finally did when Tatum drilled his third three-pointer of the game for a one-point lead in the final minute. The Celtics scored the game's final 10 points.

Meanwhile, James Harden posted his third career post-season triple-double, and Houston recorded another rout of visiting Utah in Game 2 of a Western Conference first-round series.

Harden totalled 32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the wire-to-wire victory. After Utah utilised an unorthodox defensive approach against him in the series opener, he exploded for 25 first-half points on Wednesday on 8-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-9 accuracy on three-point attempts.

He finished 11 of 24 from the floor, 6 of 13 from long distance. Harden, however, did commit a game-high eight turnovers. The Rockets will take a 2-0 series lead to Salt Lake City for Game 3 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo sparked the decisive run in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series, scoring Milwaukee's first seven points of the second half in a win over visiting Detroit.

The top-seeded Bucks lead the best-of-seven series two games to none. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday in Detroit, where the eighth-seeded Pistons will try to snap a 12-game post-season losing streak that dates back to 2008. That is tied for the second-longest post-season losing streak in NBA history, behind only the New York Knicks' 13 consecutive losses from 2001-12.

Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 26 points during a third quarter in which the Bucks outscored the Pistons 35-17. He also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.