NBA: Celtics get off to fast start, hang on to beat Wizards

BOSTON - Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum and Malcolm Brogdon each added 23 to lead the Boston Celtics to a 112-94 win over the Washington Wizards in the National Basketball Association on Sunday night.

Brown also grabbed 10 rebounds, Tatum hit five three-pointers and Brogdon finished with a season high in points for the Celtics, who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Grant Williams rounded out Boston’s double-digit scorers with 10 points off the bench.

Kristaps Porzingis was a rebound away from a double-double in the first half and went on to finish with 17 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Wizards, who have lost back-to-back games.

Rui Hachimura added 13 points, Bradley Beal chipped in 12 and Anthony Gill had 10 for Washington.

Tatum knocked down consecutive three-pointers as part of Boston’s opening 11-2 run that forced a Washington timeout. Tatum (11 points) and Brown (10) combined for all 21 of Boston’s points on 8-of-10 shooting over the first five minutes.

By the first quarter’s end, Tatum and Brown hit five of the Celtics’ six treys on their way to a combined total of nine in the game. The duo took the team’s first 12 shots and scored 23 points before Marcus Smart’s driving lay-up with 4min 6sec left in the opening frame.

Porzingis was 3-for-5 in the period, but the rest of the Wizards were 3-for-18.

The second quarter was a different story, as Washington cut the deficit to 58-47 by half-time thanks to a 12-0 run.

A Porzingis tip-in with four seconds left brought the Wizards within single digits, but Tatum fed Brogdon for a driving layup just before the buzzer to extend the lead.

Boston was just 8-for-22 from the field and committed four turnovers in the second.

The Celtics bounced back and made it a 19-point game through three quarters thanks to three-pointers from Brogdon, Brown and Sam Hauser in the final 2:19 of the third.

Boston led by as many as 25 in the final frame.

In Los Angeles, CJ McCollum scored 22 points and Zion Williamson added 21 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Clippers 112-91.