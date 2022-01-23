NBA: Bucks wrap up home stand with win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - The Milwaukee Bucks kept their win streak alive as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 60 points in a 133-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday (Jan 22).

Middleton shot 12-of-20 from the floor and finished with 34 points and Holiday made 10-of-20 and had 26 points as the Bucks won all three games of their latest home stand.

Donte DiVincenzo came off the bench to score 20 points, George Hill tallied 17 and Pat Connaughton had 15 in front of a crowd of 17,300 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Bucks played without all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo who is sidelined with an injured knee.

They shot 50 per cent (21-of-42) from three-point range after a dismal three-point shooting night in Friday's win over Chicago.

Harrison Barnes paced the Kings with 29 points and six rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting.

Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points to go with six rebounds and 12 assists, and Terence Davis poured in 22 points in the loss.

De'Aaron Fox was a late scratch due to a left ankle injury.

Elsewhere, Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Bismack Biyombo added 21 points with 13 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to six games with a 113-103 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Chris Paul added 18 points with 16 assists as the Suns won for the ninth time in their last 10 games in their return home from a perfect five-game road trip.

Phoenix won on an off-night for leading scorer Devin Booker, who finished with 11 points while shooting five of 23 from the field.

Chris Duarte and Lance Stephenson each scored 17 points for the Pacers and Goga Bitadze added 16 with 11 rebounds, but the Pacers were not able to match the effort they delivered Thursday in a victory at Golden State.

Indiana was without starters Caris LeVert (calf), Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Domantas Sabonis (ankle) for the second consecutive game.

Meanwhile, Darius Garland had 23 points and 11 assists to lead host Cleveland to a win over Oklahoma City.

Garland has finished with at least 20 points and 10 assists in four straight games.

Rookie Evan Mobley added 15 points and a season-high 17 rebounds as Cleveland won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Thunder lost their fifth straight game and their 12th in their last 14.