NBA: Bucks set new record with 29 treys in rout of Heat

(REUTERS) - The Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA record 29 3-pointers while routing the host Miami Heat 144-97 in a wire-to-wire victory on Tuesday (Dec 29) night.

The Bucks shot 56.9 per cent from long distance (29-for-51) and got 3-pointers from 12 different players - everyone who saw the court except for two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The old NBA mark of 27 3-pointers was set by the Houston Rockets on April 7, 2019, against the Phoenix Suns.

The Heat, who eliminated the Bucks in five games in last season's Eastern Conference semifinals, will get a rematch with Milwaukee on Wednesday night when the teams meet again in Miami.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 25 points while going 4-for-5 on 3-point attempts. Jrue Holiday added 24 points and hit 6 of 10 from long range.

Antetokounmpo had a rather easy night, playing 24 minutes and providing nine points, six assists and six rebounds. He missed both of his 3-point attempts.

Miami, playing without Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle), was led by Tyler Herro's 23 points and seven assists.

The score line was a complete flip for Milwaukee, which had lost 130-110 to the Knicks on Sunday, with New York hitting 16 of 27 3-point attempts.

On Tuesday, it was the Bucks who had the hot shooters. Milwaukee, making 11 of its first 12 shots, got off to a 12-0 start and then a 21-3 advantage. The Bucks led by as many as 24 points before settling for a 46-26 lead after the first quarter.

In that period, the Bucks had a 14-0 advantage in fastbreak points and shot 68 per cent from the floor, including 8-for-12 on 3-point tries.

By halftime, the Bucks held an 83-51 lead, thanks to 63.3 per cent shooting from the floor, including 16 of 27 from 3-point range (59.3 per cent).

Miami shot the ball fairly well (50 per cent) but could not stop Middleton, who had 20 first-half points on 8-for-9 shooting. Herro also had 20 points before the break.

The rout continued through three quarters as the Bucks led 115-75, thanks to 24 3-pointers to that point.

Milwaukee emptied its bench in the fourth quarter, cruising to victory.