NBA: Bucks hold on for road win over Raptors, Thunder edge out Bulls

TORONTO (REUTERS) - Khris Middleton scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors 108-97 on Tuesday (Feb 25).

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points and added 19 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who have won 18 of their past 20 National Basketball Association games.

The Bucks have won the first two meetings this season with the Raptors.

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, and Brook Lopez contributed 15 points.

Pascal Siakam had 22 points for the Raptors, who lost for only the second time in 19 games.

Fred VanVleet added 14 points for Toronto, OG Anunoby had 11 while Kyle Lowry, Chris Boucher, and Terence Davis II each scored 10 points.

Milwaukee have scored 100 or more points in 82 straight games.

The Bucks trailed by 12 points during the second quarter but were down by only two at halftime. They dominated the third quarter and took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Raptors opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run capped by a jump shot and free throw by Davis. After the Raptors cut the lead to five, the Bucks regained their 13-point lead on George Hill's corner three-pointer with 6min 21sec to play.

The Raptors cut the lead to eight, only to have the Bucks increase the lead to 14 on Bledsoe's lay-up with 3:23 remaining.

Toronto got to within seven with 2:23 left when VanVleet made a three-pointer and a free throw, but Antetokounmpo answered with a three-pointer.

The Raptors led 27-25 after the first quarter.

The Raptors led by 10 points with 4:50 left in the second quarter when Anunoby made a lay-up and a free throw. Anunoby's dunk increased the lead to 12.

The Bucks answered with an 11-1 run to cut Toronto's lead to 52-50 at half-time.

The Bucks led by 11 after Donte DiVincenzo's reverse lay-up with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter. Marvin Williams finished the scoring in the third quarter by hitting a three-point shot and Milwaukee led 84-71.

In Chicago, Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder hold on for a 124-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds and Dennis Schroder added 21 points off the bench as the Thunder won their fourth straight game and 13th in their past 16.

Chris Paul had 19 points and nine assists and Steven Adams added 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

Zach LaVine poured in 41 points for the Bulls but was off the mark with a three-pointer as time expired. Chicago recovered from a 24-point, second-quarter deficit but lost for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

Rookie Coby White scored a season-best 35 points while making six three-pointers and collecting seven rebounds.