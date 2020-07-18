NBA: Bucks guard Bledsoe tests positive for Covid-19

MIAMI (AFP) - Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for Covid-19 and not joined his teammates in the NBA's Florida restart bubble.

The 30-year-old American, in his 10th NBA campaign, has averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds for the Bucks, who were an NBA-best 53-12 when the season shut down March 11 due to the coronavius pandemic.

"I am asymptomatic and feeling fine," Bledsoe told ESPN.

"Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando."

Teams have gathered at Disney World in a quarantine environment and plan to resume the season July 30 with no spectators at games and hopes to decide an NBA champion in early October.

Milwaukee's first scheduled game in the restart is July 31 against Boston.

The Bucks won their only NBA title in 1971. They reached the Eastern Conference finals last year for the first time since 2001 but haven't reached the NBA Finals since 1974.

Bledsoe joins a list of top NBA players to test positive that includes Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes.