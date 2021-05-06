NBA: Bucks eke out 135-134 win over Wizards

(REUTERS) - Jrue Holiday recorded 29 points, six assists and five rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 135-134 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday (May 5) night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks (42-24) won their fourth consecutive game.

Milwaukee have defeated the Wizards eight straight times.

Bradley Beal scored 42 points for Washington (30-36), who lost for just the fourth time in the past 17 games.

Russell Westbrook contributed 27 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 179th career triple-double, two shy of the all-time record held by legendary Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook clinched his 19th triple-double in his past 23 games when he collected his 10th rebound with 6 minutes and 26 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Bucks were without Khris Middleton (knee) while Washington was missing Rui Hachimura (non-Covid illness).

Milwaukee's Donte DiVincenzo scored 19 points before fouling out.

Pat Connaughton added 16 points for the Bucks.

Milwaukee led 127-124 when Antetokounmpo was called for a charge and fouled out with 1:54 left.

After the Wizards moved within one, Connaughton hit two three-pointers in a 22-second span to give the Bucks a 133-128 lead with 1:04 remaining.

Beal responded with a three-pointer with 57.5 seconds left, but Milwaukee took a two-possession lead when Brook Lopez slammed home a put-back with 6.8 seconds to play.

Beal hit another three-pointer with 5.3 seconds to go, and after a Bucks turnover, Washington's Garrison Mathews saw his 55-foot heave hit the backboard and carom off the rim as time expired.

The Bucks shot 53.9 per cent from the field, including 18 of 37 (48.6 per cent) from three-point range.

Washington connected on 49 per cent of their shots and were eight of 22 (36.4 per cent) from behind the arc.