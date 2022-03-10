NBA: Booker stars as Suns beat Heat to seal play-off berth

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Devin Booker returned from a four-game absence to power the Phoenix Suns to a play-off berth after they defeated Miami Heat 111-90 in a match up of National Basketball Association (NBA) conference leaders on Wednesday (March 9).

Booker, back after being sidelined by Covid-19 protocols, scored a game-high 23 points, passed off nine assists, pulled down eight rebounds, made two steals and blocked two shots for the visitors, who improved to a league-best 53-13.

"I'm just trying to find my rhythm," Booker said.

"I had a week off. I felt good. I was ready to get back at it."

The triumph at the FTX Arena was important to the Suns, who lost 123-100 to Miami at Phoenix on Jan 8.

"They came to our home court and kicked our ass so we wanted to make a statement here," Booker said.

"We knew it was going to be a hard game but I like how we played."

Mikal Bridges added 21 points for Phoenix, while big man Deandre Ayton contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson led Miami, who were without star Jimmy Butler due to sinus congestion, with 22 points. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro scored 17 points each as the Heat fell to 44-23.

Phoenix, who lost last year's NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks, improved to 22-0 this season when keeping an opponent under 100 points and became the first team to secure a postseason berth.

"The play-offs are upon us," Booker said.

"We're looking forward to it. We don't want to fall short again."

Over at the Fiserv Forum, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to spark the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks over visiting Atlanta Hawks 124-115.