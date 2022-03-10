NBA: Booker stars as Suns beat Heat to seal play-off berth

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Devin Booker returned from a four-game absence to power the Phoenix Suns to a play-off berth after they defeated Miami Heat 111-90 in a match up of National Basketball Association (NBA) conference leaders on Wednesday (March 9).
Booker, back after being sidelined by Covid-19 protocols, scored a game-high 23 points, passed off nine assists, pulled down eight rebounds, made two steals and blocked two shots for the visitors, who improved to a league-best 53-13.
"I'm just trying to find my rhythm," Booker said.
"I had a week off. I felt good. I was ready to get back at it."
The triumph at the FTX Arena was important to the Suns, who lost 123-100 to Miami at Phoenix on Jan 8.
"They came to our home court and kicked our ass so we wanted to make a statement here," Booker said.
"We knew it was going to be a hard game but I like how we played."
Mikal Bridges added 21 points for Phoenix, while big man Deandre Ayton contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Duncan Robinson led Miami, who were without star Jimmy Butler due to sinus congestion, with 22 points. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro scored 17 points each as the Heat fell to 44-23.
Phoenix, who lost last year's NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks, improved to 22-0 this season when keeping an opponent under 100 points and became the first team to secure a postseason berth.
"The play-offs are upon us," Booker said.
"We're looking forward to it. We don't want to fall short again."
Over at the Fiserv Forum, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to spark the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks over visiting Atlanta Hawks 124-115.
It was the sixth victory in a row for the Bucks, who pulled within two games of the Heat for the conference lead at 42-25. Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points and 11 assists.
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic of Serbia struck 38 points and 18 rebounds to power the Denver Nuggets over hosts Sacramento 106-100 despite 32 points from the Kings' De'Aaron Fox.
Houston rookie Jalen Green scored a season-high 32 points to power the Western Conference doormat Rockets to a 130-139 overtime home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers despite a triple-double from LeBron James.
"When we make a mistake or break down defensively or don't get a good look at the basket, teams are making us pay for it every time," James said after his club's ninth consecutive road loss.
"It's that simple. We have a small margin for error and they are making us pay."
Turkish rookie Alperen Sengun scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Rockets, who had seven players in double figures.
James delivered 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook scored 30 points to lead Los Angeles, who fell to 28-37 and are in ninth place in the Western Conference.
Jayson Tatum scored 44 points to lead Boston Celtics to a 115-101 triumph over the Charlotte Hornets, while Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 36 points and eight rebounds in a 114-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.
Fred VanVleet scored 26 points while Cameroonian playmaker Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each added 20 points to power the Toronto Raptors to a 119-104 win over hosts San Antonio.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich remained level with Don Nelson with an NBA record 1,335 regular-season wins. His next chance at getting the mark alone comes on Friday at home against the Utah Jazz.