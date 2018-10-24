NBA: Blake Griffin scores 50 in Detroit Pistons' OT win over Philadelphia 76ers

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Blake Griffin scored a career-high 50 points, including a game-winning three-point play with 1.8 seconds left in overtime, and the Detroit Pistons edged the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 133-132 on Tuesday (Oct 23).

Griffin, whose previous career best was 47 points, made 20 of 35 field-goal attempts and 5 of 11 free-throw attempts. He added 14 rebounds and six assists.

Reggie Jackson supplied 23 points, Ish Smith tossed in 21 off the bench and Reggie Bullock added 17 for Detroit. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 16 rebounds before he was ejected late in regulation after picking up his second technical foul.

Joel Embiid racked up 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and JJ Redick had 30 points, six rebounds and six assists for Philadelphia. Redick's four-point play gave the 76ers a 132-130 lead with 5.6 seconds remaining in overtime before Griffin responded.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic had 14 points and 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes, Jamal Murray scored 19, and host Denver rolled to a 126-112 win over Sacramento.

Gary Harris added 18 points and Paul Millsap scored 15 for the Nuggets (4-0). Denver is off to their best start since they won their first five games in the 2009-10 season.

Marvin Bagley III had 20 points and Justin Jackson scored 17 points for Sacramento, which wrapped up a 1-2 road trip.

Elsewhere, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 13 rebounds as host New Orleans continued its early-season roll with a 116-109 victory over Los Angeles.

The Clippers held the Pelicans to 24 fewer points than they had averaged in winning their first two games, but New Orleans still improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Elfrid Payton added 20 points, and Nikola Mirotic had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Tobias Harris led Los Angeles with 26 points, and Danilo Gallinari scored 24.