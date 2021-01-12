NBA: Behind CJ McCollum, Blazers rally past Raptors 112-111

(REUTERS) - CJ McCollum scored 30 points, including the go-ahead basket with 9.9 seconds left, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied for a 112-111 home victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday (Jan 11).

Portland erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

Damian Lillard added 23 points and Carmelo Anthony had 20 for the Trail Blazers, including a key three-pointer with 1 minute and 48 seconds to play.

Enes Kanter contributed 14 points for Portland, who outscored the Raptors 36-25 in the fourth period to pull off the comeback.

Toronto's Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to register his first career triple-double.

Chris Boucher had 20 points for the Raptors while Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby added 18 points each.

Toronto appeared to run out of gas late while playing for the second time in two nights.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was held to 10 points and did not make a field goal in the first half while being held scoreless.

After a Siakam dunk with 53.9 seconds remaining gave Toronto a 111-110 lead, the Trail Blazers got the game-winning basket on a jumper from McCollum.

Siakam had a shot inside at the buzzer to win it, but the attempt hit the rim and bounced away.