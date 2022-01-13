NBA: Barrett shines as Knicks halt streaking Mavs

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Knicks forward RJ Barrett starred again on Wednesday (Jan 12), scoring 32 points to lead New York to a 108-85 victory over Dallas that halted the Mavericks' six-game NBA winning streak.

The 21-year-old Barrett posted his second straight 30-point game, after scoring 31 in a rout of San Antonio on Monday.

Mitchell Robinson added a season-high 19 - including three dunks in a third-quarter dominated by the Knicks.

All five Knicks starters scored in double figures.

That included Julius Randle, who chipped in 17 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and handed out eight assists in a performance that will likely go some way to easing his recent strained relations with New York fans he had chastised for booing the struggling home side.

With 1:13 remaining, fans were chanting Barrett's name when Randle got the ball to Barrett in the corner for a three-pointer that sparked a celebration in Madison Square Garden.

"It felt great," Barrett said of a victory that saw the Knicks improve to 21-21 for the season. "It felt great especially because so many guys played well.

"Even that last shot, for me to get 30 (points), you know (that was) Julius being unselfish.

"Doing it as a team is what's getting us these wins," Barrett added. "Any time you have five starters in double figures, that's a recipe for success."

Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

But Dallas - who halted the Chicago Bulls' nine-game winning streak on Sunday - struggled offensively.

Doncic connected on just eight of 23 shots from the field, and the Mavericks as a whole shot 41 percent overall. They made only eight of 37 three-point attempts, a dismal 21.6 percent success rate.

The Miami Heat again found a way to win with stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler sidelined, beating the Hawks 115-91 in Atlanta.