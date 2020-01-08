NBA: Anthony, Lillard rally Trail Blazers to 101-99 win over Toronto; Rose scores 24 to lead Pistons past Cavs

TORONTO (REUTERS) - Carmelo Anthony made a tie-breaking shot with 3.3 seconds remaining and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers rallied to defeat the Toronto Raptors, 101-99 in the National Basketball Association on Tuesday night (Jan 7).

Damian Lillard, who tied the game for Portland on a three-pointer with 37.5 seconds to play, had 20 points - 18 in the second half - and nine assists.

Anthony finished with a game-high 28 points.

After the Raptors failed to score, the Trail Blazers took possession with 13.6 seconds to play and set up Anthony's shot from the top of the key.

Kyle Lowry, who missed the final shot of the game, had 24 points and 10 assists for Toronto.

Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 16 rebounds for Portland. Anfernee Simons had 12 points and CJ McCollum added 10 points.

Serge Ibaka added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors. Chris Boucher added 12 points and nine rebounds for Toronto. Oshae Brissett also scored 12 points.

Portland's Kent Bazemore, who was ejected after being given a double technical foul late in the third quarter, had seven points.

The Raptors were without Fred VanVleet (hamstring), who joined Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) on the sidelines.

The Raptors, who led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, took a nine-point lead into the fourth (78-69).

Portland cut the lead to five with 9min 56sec left before Boucher scored the next seven points. Anthony's three-pointer cut the lead to three and Lillard tied the game at 99 on his three-pointer with 38.5 seconds remaining.

In Cleveland, Derrick Rose capped a 24-point performance by making the go-ahead shot with 26 seconds remaining as the visiting Detroit Pistons posted a 115-113 victory over the Cavaliers.

Detroit's Andre Drummond recorded 23 points and 20 rebounds, including 11 and 10, respectively, in the first quarter.

Tony Snell made four three-pointers to highlight his 18-point performance for the Pistons, who overcame a 15-point deficit to post just their third win in 12 games heading into Thursday's rematch in Detroit.

The Pistons announced earlier Tuesday that forward Blake Griffin was out indefinitely after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The six-time All-Star has scored 15.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, well under his career marks of 21.7 points and 8.8 boards with the Los Angeles Clippers and Pistons.

Cleveland's Kevin Love collected 30 points and nine rebounds on Tuesday, hours after he labelled his recent behaviour "childish". Love was referencing his outburst on the bench in a loss to Toronto last week and for showing up his teammates and coaches during a setback to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Collin Sexton had 20 points, and Cedi Osman scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for the Cavaliers, who have dropped five in a row.

Detroit scored 21 of the first 31 points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 105 before Osman and Love each drained a three-pointer to push Cleveland's lead to six. Rose's lay-up ignited a 9-2 run, capped by his floating jumper from the elbow with 26 seconds to play that gave the Pistons a 114-113 advantage.

Drummond blocked rookie Darius Garland's three-pointer with 10 seconds left to preserve the advantage, and Sexton was unable to making a floating jumper.

Drummond made a foul shot to cap the scoring.