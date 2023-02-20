Basketball: Jayson Tatum's record 55 points lifts Team Giannis to victory over Team LeBron in All-Star game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jayson Tatum never anticipated becoming the record holder for most points in the National Basketball Association All-Star Game.

But the Boston Celtics star noticed he was hotter than lava during his stellar third quarter and he was not about to stop shooting.

He finished with 55 points, knocked down 10 three-pointers and earned Most Valuable Player honours while leading Team Giannis to a 184-175 victory over Team LeBron on Sunday in the annual showcase game at Salt Lake City.

Tatum surpassed the 52 points set by Anthony Davis in 2017. He also set a record for points in a quarter when he scored 27 in the third.

“It means the world,” Tatum said of breaking Davis’ mark. “You think of all the legends and great players that have played this game... I’ll hold it as long as I can but I’m certain somebody will come along in a couple (of) years and try to break it.”

He shot 22-of-31 from the floor and also contributed 10 rebounds and six assists. His 10 treys are the second-highest in All-Star history, behind the 16 by Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in last season’s game.

Tatum also received stiff competition from Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former Utah Jazz star was pumped up to play in his former home arena and made eight three-pointers while delivering 40 points and 10 assists for Team Giannis.

But Tatum got so hot that Mitchell could only watch in amazement.

“He caught fire... It is one of those things you’ve really got to appreciate,” said Mitchell.

Tatum split two free throws to get point No. 53 and make it 177-162. Davis played for the New Orleans Pelicans when he set the record.

Tatum became the eighth different player in Celtics history to win All-Star MVP honours but the first since Larry Bird in 1982. The list includes two-time winner Bob Cousy (1954, 1957) and Bill Russell (1963).