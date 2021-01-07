NBA: 76ers withstand Beal's 60 points to beat Wizards

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Joel Embiid's 38 points and 28 from Seth Curry saw the Philadelphia 76ers withstand a 60-point performance from Washington's Bradley Beal in a 141-136 National Basketball Association (NBA) win over the Wizards on Wednesday (Jan 6).

Tobias Harris and Shake Milton scored 19 points each and Ben Simmons added 17 points and 12 assists as the 76ers notched their fifth win in a row and pushed their league-leading record to 7-1.

The Sixers led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but the Wizards hung around and knotted the score at 131-131 with four minutes left to play.

From there Philadelphia scored eight straight points to pull away, the defeat more painful for the Wizards as Russell Westbrook departed in the waning minutes with a hand injury after contributing 20 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

The night's 11 games played out hours after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, forcing lawmakers to flee to safety and leaving one woman dead.

Around the league players and coaches addressed the violence, as well as the decision a day earlier not to bring charges against the white police officer who shot and paralysed African American Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last August.