NBA: 3-point kings Clippers handle Heat as Butler exits, Raptors rally past Pacers for record 12th straight win

(REUTERS) - Paul George and Landry Shamet scored 23 points apiece, and the Los Angeles Clippers earned a 128-111 NBA victory on Wednesday (Feb 5) over the visiting Miami Heat, who lost Jimmy Butler to an injury.

Kawhi Leonard, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams each scored 14 points for the Clippers, who had eight players reach double figures.

Derrick Jones Jr had 25 points and nine rebounds, while Bam Adebayo scored 22 points and grabbed 11 boards for the Heat. Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic chipped in 13 points apiece.

In another National Basketball Association game, Serge Ibaka made the winning three-pointer with 30.4 seconds remaining to finish with 30 points as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to a franchise-best 12 games with a 119-118 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 12 straight regular-season home games against the Pacers. Pascal Siakam had 25 points and nine rebounds for Toronto, Terence Davis II had 11 points and Fred VanVleet chipped in 10.

Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points for the Pacers, who have lost three straight.

The Raptors had won 11 in a row twice previously in franchise history - in 2016 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, and hosts Boston shot a blistering 56.5 per cent from behind the three-point arc to outlast Orlando 116-100.

Ahead of his first career All-Star Game appearance, he carried the scoring with fellow All-Star selection Kemba Walker sidelined due to a sore left knee.

Tatum shot 5 of 11 from three-point range and added eight rebounds and five assists. Gordon Hayward finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics.

However, Jaylen Brown, who scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds, appeared to turn his ankle in the closing minutes of the win. Evan Fournier led the Magic with 26 points.

Elsewhere, Trae Young and John Collins each produced a double-double to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 127-120 win in Minneapolis, handing the Timberwolves their 13th consecutive loss.

Young scored 38 points, hitting six three-pointers, and had 11 assists for his 19th double-double this season. It was the 26th time Young has scored 30-plus points.

Collins had 27 points, making 11 of 19 shots from the floor, and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Minnesota had three players score 20-plus points, led by Andrew Wiggins with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Against the Clippers, Butler left the contest in the third quarter with a strained right shoulder and did not return. He had 11 points and seven assists in 26 minutes. He scored a season-high 38 points in a lopsided win over the Philadelphia 76ers, his former club, on Monday.

A 6-0 surge capped by a Jones dunk allowed the Heat to cut a double-digit deficit to 109-103 with about four minutes left. However, they got no closer as the Clippers pulled away down the stretch. The two clubs combined to attempt 96 three-pointers.

The Clippers set franchise records for three-pointers made and attempts, converting 24 of 54 (44.4 per cent) to 16 of 42 (38.1 per cent) for the Heat.

Los Angeles got off to a sluggish start before taking control in the second half. The Clippers went on a 16-2 run to take a 76-65 advantage after a pair of foul shots by George midway through the third quarter.

Miami pulled within six before Los Angeles increased the margin to 92-80 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Heat led by as much as 12 in the first half before the Clippers rallied to slice the gap to 58-55 at the break. The Clippers recorded a season-high 35 assists to 29 for the Heat.

Los Angeles guard Patrick Beverley, who finished with five points and five rebounds in 22 minutes, left the game in the third quarter due to a sore right groin and did not return. The Heat played without rookie guard Tyler Herro (sore right foot) and centre Meyers Leonard (left ankle sprain).