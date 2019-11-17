My story has not ended: James

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James will be 35 at the end of next month and he is already a three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion and a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP).

But the forward - on a mission to take the Los Angeles Lakers to their first play-offs after six straight seasons - said on Friday that he is a long way from hanging up his high-tops.

He even likened himself to veteran New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady of the American National Football League (NFL), who is still going strong at age 42.

Asked whether retirement had crossed his mind, James simply shook his head.

"I'm not at the end of my story," he said before the Lakers beat the visiting Sacramento Kings 99-97 at Staples Centre.

"Me and Tom Brady are one and the same. We're going to keep playing until we can't walk no more.

"As long as I still feel great and as long as I can still play at a high level... I will play until I physically can't or mentally I'm a little checked out. I have no idea when that happens but I'm not there."

After missing time with injuries in a disappointing first season in LA, it appeared the league's gruelling schedule might finally be catching up to the three-time NBA Finals MVP, who reached the Finals in eight consecutive seasons from 2011.

But James has been his dominant self in the early going this campaign, leading a retooled Lakers roster to a 10-2 record to sit atop the loaded Western Conference.

On Friday, he scored 18 of his team-high 29 points in the second half and had 11 assists as the Lakers won for the 10th time in 12 games.

His two free throws with 5.5 seconds left were the difference, before Anthony Davis' crucial block to deny Harrison Barnes a lay-up with 2.3sec left.

Davis, who returned after missing one game due to a sore shoulder and ribs, finished with 17 points and four blocks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points for the Lakers and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 13, all in the first half.

For the Kings (4-7), Buddy Hield had 21 points, hitting a game-high six three-pointers, and eight rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18 points and Richaun Holmes 17.

Bogdanovic kept it close at the end. His three-point play tied it at 95 with 2min 5sec to go and he cancelled out a James lay-up with 22.1sec left.

Kings coach Luke Walton was facing the Lakers for the first time since they "mutually" parted ways at the end of last season after three campaigns as head coach.

On his return, he greeted several Lakers staff members and friends.

"It's always a special place for me to come into this building," the 39-year-old said on ESPN.

He praised James, saying: "LeBron, he's one of the greatest players of all time, if not the greatest.

"So I'm sure last year getting hurt, not making the play-offs... he's going (places) right now. And this team kind of follows that lead. They're playing incredibly well, their defence and offence starts with him. He looks really good."

