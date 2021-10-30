Morant struts his stuff

SAN FRANCISCO • Ja Morant recently expressed his annoyance at not making the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star team in both his first two seasons.

But the Memphis Grizzlies guard is now making sure he has a big presence in this third campaign, both on and off the court.

On Thursday, he scored 30 points as the Grizzlies ended Golden State's unbeaten start to the season with a come-from-behind 104-101 overtime victory in San Francisco.

"He's just taken huge steps all around, as a player, as a leader, he's finding his voice," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said as his team improved to 3-2. "His voice is just resonating throughout."

The in-form Warriors (4-1) had looked to be motoring towards a fifth straight win after pouring on 37 points in the first quarter and racing to a 19-point lead early in the second.

But after finishing the half down by 10 at 55-45, Morant rallied Memphis superbly as the Grizzlies hauled themselves back into contention before sealing victory in overtime.

He was backed by Desmond Bane with 19 points and Jaren Jackson with 15 points. New Zealander Steven Adams had 12 points.

"I felt like starting out early, we didn't come out ready to play. We allowed them to get comfortable and allowed them to get a big lead," said Morant, who scored the final points in overtime to seal the Grizzlies' win.

"But everyone knows the Grizzlies man - we play to the end. We fought back, started locking in on the game plan so we were able to go on a run and get the lead. We had to battle."

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 36 points, a game-high eight assists and seven rebounds but his scoring dried up in the final quarter as the Memphis defence got on top.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr lamented his team's 22 turnovers.

"We had a great first quarter, the ball was moving and then we just got a little crazy out there," he said.

"I give them (Memphis) credit. They came and dug in and played defence and forced some of the turnovers.

"Our goal this season was to cut the turnovers down to an acceptable range and we've only done that once.

"It's a good lesson for us. We've got to learn from it, and it's early in the season so I'm confident we will."

Golden State were one of two teams to lose their unbeaten record on Thursday as the New York Knicks downed the Chicago Bulls 104-103 in the Windy City.

The Knicks had looked to be cruising towards a deserved win after opening up a 13-point lead with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Bulls rallied superbly, however, rattling off a 12-0 run to close to within a point in the final seconds.

But Bulls star DeMar DeRozan missed a 15-foot pull-up shot to win the game on the buzzer, and the Knicks escaped.

Both teams are level at 4-1 after their clash.

"I really didn't expect to be that open," a dejected DeRozan said after his last-gasp miss. I kind of rushed it.

"It sucks, especially when the team fought extremely hard to get that win. I wanted to pull it off for them, but you can't make every shot."

