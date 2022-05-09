Morant injury angers Memphis

SAN FRANCISCO • In Game 2, the Golden State Warriors decried the flagrant foul by Dillon Brooks on Gary Payton II, which ended his participation for the rest of their National Basketball Association Western Conference semi-final series.

On Saturday, it was the turn of the Memphis Grizzlies to cry foul about Jordan Poole for "yanking" Ja Morant's knee, which saw the All-Star limp off the court early in the fourth quarter.

In the aftermath of Brooks' foul, Warriors coach Steve Kerr accused the Grizzlies forward, whose actions saw him suspended for Game 3, of "breaking the code", which forbids players from making big fouls that can jeopardise an opponent's career.

Stephen Curry, Poole and Klay Thompson combined for 78 points as Golden State rode an offensive masterpiece to a 142-112 win over Memphis to take a 2-1 series lead.

Morant led the visitors with 34 points but his team will be fretting over the extent of his injury ahead of Game 4 today, which will also be held in San Francisco.

The unhappy guard later referenced Kerr's words, tweeting "broke the code" with a video clip of the play on which he was hurt.

The tweet has since been deleted but Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins threw his support behind Morant, suggesting if Brooks was banned for a game, then Poole should also serve a similar suspension.

"We just watched the replay," he said. "He (Morant) was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it, which kind of triggered whatever happened, so I'm... very curious what happens after that."

But Poole insisted that there was nothing sinister in the play.

"It's a basketball play," the guard said. "We doubled him and I went for the ball. Obviously, you don't want to see anybody get hurt. I'm not even that type of player. I respect everybody. So obviously, hopefully, he gets better."

In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 42 points as the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics 103-101 and take a 2-1 lead in their semi-final series.

After trailing by 13 in the fourth quarter, the visitors came all the way back to take a one-point lead with 1min 49sec remaining.