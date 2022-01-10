Missing 12 players, Heat still too hot for the Suns

PHOENIX • The Miami Heat rode the hot hand of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson on Saturday as both guards posted their best-scoring National Basketball Association (NBA) game of the season.

A 33-point display from Herro, just two short of Miami's franchise record for a player coming off the bench, and another 27 by Robinson helped stun Western Conference leaders Phoenix Suns 123-100 on the road.

The visitors (25-15) shot a scorching 50 per cent out of 44 three-point attempts, with the pair sinking 11 of them, as the team equalled their franchise mark.

Miami, who never trailed after the first quarter, also got 14 points and a game-high 13 assists from Kyle Lowry as Phoenix, the first NBA team to reach 30 wins this season, fell to 17-5 on home court.

This was an impressive win as the Heat had 12 players out, including two of their top three scorers in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

"We've got a lot of guys who can really shoot, which obviously helps," Robinson said. "Sometimes shooting is contagious as well. Certainly ball movement is contagious. Ball's finding energy. Ball's finding the open guy."

On their many absentees, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra added: "I just really continue to commend our group for staying in the moment, focusing on solutions and figuring out a way to improve and play good enough to win. One at a time."

The Suns (30-9) were led by Devin Booker, who scored 26 points but made just five-of-15 shots from the floor.

The frustrated guard said: "I think they came out way too comfortable. That is not a team you want to give some confidence in and let them see a couple of easy ones go in. It was too loose. They got to do whatever they wanted."

In Charlotte, Terry Rozier hit six three-pointers on the way to 28 points as the Hornets defeated the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks 114-106.

Miles Bridges produced 21 points, LaMelo Ball supplied 19 points and Kelly Oubre Jr had 18 points for the hosts, offsetting a game-high 43 points by Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks (26-16) were again without coach Mike Budenholzer because of Covid-19 protocols, but will get their shot at revenge when both teams clash again today in the same arena.