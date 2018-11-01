Misfiring Rockets fail to take off

HOUSTON • The Houston Rockets entered the National Basketball Association regular season on a mission a year ago. They gave James Harden the kind of dynamic ball handler since his time at the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chris Paul.

They had a deep line-up of versatile, switchable wing players in P.J. Tucker, Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, and a young centre in Clint Capela ready to come into his own.

The Rockets went on to win 65 games and pushed the Golden State Warriors to the wire before losing in the Western Conference Finals.

But it has not quite gone according to the script this year - at least through their opening six games.

They are now 1-5 after the Portland Trail Blazers took them apart 104-85 on Tuesday, with Jusuf Nurkic, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combining for 63 points.

Paul paced the Rockets, who remain winless at home this campaign, with 17 points.

Some of the problems are obvious. Losing Paul for two games for his role in the fracas at the Los Angeles Lakers was a blow. Ironically, that remains their lone win.

There are other factors, including a hamstring strain that caused Harden to miss two straight games and the retirement of lead defensive assistant Jeff Bzdelik on the eve of training camp, but those facts do not explain all their woes.



Carmelo Anthony of the Houston Rockets taking a shot while being tightly marked by Al-Farouq Aminu and Evan Turner of the Portland Trail Blazers during their NBA clash at Toyota Centre on Tuesday. The Rockets lost 104-85 and are still winless at home this season. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The Rockets are:

• 24th in the NBA in defence after being ranked sixth a year ago.

• 26th in net rating (point differentials per 100 possessions), outscored by 9.6 points, after leading the category a year ago.

Though their field goal numbers at 41.2 per cent should go up given how explosive Houston's offence can be when it is clicking, their problems have also been self-inflicted and go back to how they handled their summer, in stark contrast to what they did last year.

Despite retaining Paul and re-signing Capela to a below-market deal, they made several moves designed to do nothing but lessen the load on new owner Tilman Fertitta's wallet.

It was understandable not to match the one-year US$15 million (S$20.7 million) deal Ariza got with the Phoenix Suns, which would have pushed Houston's total payroll and luxury tax commitments well past US$200 million.

The same goes for not matching Mbah a Moute's one-year US$4.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, with concerns about his multiple shoulder dislocations last year leaving him as a risk they could not afford.

But why did Houston not use their mid-level exception on anyone? And why did they send both Ryan Anderson and rookie De'Anthony Melton to the Suns for a pair of non-entities in Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss?

It is hard to ascribe the motive for either of those moves to anything other than saving Fertitta money.

"I am here to win championships," he told reporters last month. "I'm not going to let five or 10 or 15 or 20 million dollars make the difference."

The comments came on the heels of his telling ESPN in the summer that he had never once discussed the luxury tax with his front office.

Given how the Rockets have acted, it is hard to take his comments seriously. And the scepticism voiced by many coaches and executives in the league about the way the Rockets handled their business has rung true so far.

The Rockets have had a tough schedule, with their first six games coming against teams in the mix for a play-off spot. The injuries also have not helped, nor has the bad luck on open looks - all of which should improve with time. But the Rockets kept insisting all summer that the changes they made would work out. Though they may prove to be right, the early returns tell a different story.

