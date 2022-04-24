Minnesota counting on defence to level series

MINNEAPOLIS • The Minnesota Timberwolves hope to finish what they started this time around and draw even with the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in their best-of-seven play-off series when the Western Conference teams meet in Game 4 this morning (Singapore time) in Minneapolis.

The second-seeded Grizzlies rebounded from a 130-117 trouncing at home in Game 1 to ride a stingy defence to 124-96 and 104-95 wins in Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 lead against the seventh-seeded Timberwolves.

Minnesota seemed to be on a path towards duplicating their opening success when they scored 39 points in the first quarter and 32 in the third, while leading by as many as 26 points in Game 3 at home on Thursday.

The Timberwolves shot 52.2 per cent (four-of-seven on three-pointers) and 50 per cent (five-of-eight on threes) in their dominant quarters respectively, running up a combined 71-44 advantage in those two periods alone.

But Memphis made up for it and more in the second and fourth periods, limiting Minnesota to 12 points in each while first getting back into the game, and then rallying late for the critical win.

The Timberwolves shot 27.8 per cent (two-of-nine on threes) and 15.8 per cent (one-of-11 on threes) in the two quarters that led to their downfall and they were swamped 60-24 over those 24 minutes.

Despite the Timberwolves going up 12-0 before the Grizzlies knew what hit them, and extending their lead to 26 points at 47-21 by the third minute of the second quarter, the Grizzlies rallied twice.

That prompted their coach, Taylor Jenkins, to admit afterwards: "Don't really know how we did it."

A 21-0 flurry bridging the third and fourth quarters got Memphis even and allowed their defence to dictate the final minutes.

The Timberwolves might have been shut out in a critical stretch, but D'Angelo Russell insisted the game was lost at the other end of the court after Memphis outrebounded their opponents 48-41.

"This series is all about defence," Minnesota guard Russell said. "I don't think it has anything to do with our offence."

The biggest difference between the Timberwolves winning or losing this term has been the offensive play of Karl-Anthony Towns.

After shooting 11 of 18 and totaling 29 points in the Game 1 win, he has been harassed into just 11 shots and 23 total points in the losses.

Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant has also seen his number go down over the series, from 32 points to 23 and then to 16 in Game 3.

But his supporting cast has been better, with Brandon Clarke, Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr combining for six efforts of 16 or more points.

Game 5, which would be the potential series clincher should the Grizzlies win again, is scheduled for Tuesday in Memphis.

REUTERS