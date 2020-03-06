Milwaukee outscore, outpace Indiana

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis is outnumbered as he reaches for the ball with Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in close company during the third quarter at the Fiserv Forum. Reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the team with the NBA's best record (53-9) rebounded from one of their weakest performances of the season to rout Indiana 119-100 on Wednesday night, two nights after losing 105-89 in Miami. Milwaukee have not lost back-to-back games this campaign. Middleton scored eight of his 20 points in a third-quarter run that gave them the victory, while T.J. Warren had a team-high 18 points for Indiana (37-25), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.