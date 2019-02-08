Milwaukee first team to reach 40 wins

MILWAUKEE • Giannis Antetokounmpo underscored his Most Valuable Player credentials on Wednesday with a scintillating 43-point display as the Milwaukee Bucks bagged their 40th win of the season with a 148-129 rout of the Washington Wizards.

The "Greek Freak" starred in the dominant offensive display by the Bucks, who now own the best record in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with 40 wins against 13 defeats.

But, despite their fifth straight win after scoring 50 points in the first quarter against a Wizards team who struggled to contain the home side, with six Bucks players making double figures, Antetokounmpo was still not satisfied.

He told reporters that while Mike Budenholzer's players were already "a good team", they still had some way to go to becoming "a great team".

He said: "Even though we scored a lot, we were sloppy. Defensively, we have to pick it up a little bit because that's not the face we want to show."

That competitive drive partly explains why Antetokounmpo is the leading vote-getter in the East ahead of the All-Star game, featuring Team Giannis against Team LeBron (James) on Feb 17.

It was the latest in a series of superb performances this season by the three-time All-Star, who has thrust himself firmly into the conversation for MVP honours in recent weeks.

50

Points Milwaukee scored in the first quarter against Washington, only the second team since 1990 to do so, after Golden State managed a 51-point feat against Denver last month.

"Just tried to be aggressive coming into the game, trying to make plays for my teammates," the 24-year-old, who made 17 of 21 attempts and drained three out of three from beyond the arc, said.

Attributing his stellar display to a relaxed approach, he added: "I just tried not to think about it and to just shoot the ball. That's what my team told me to do and that's what I'm going to keep on doing."

The forward also reserved praise for teammate Eric Bledsoe, who posted 22 points along with 11 assists and six rebounds.

He said of the guard: "He's been amazing all year. He came in with a defensive mindset. He was in the passing lanes. He made tough shots. He gave us the extra energy and we were able to close the game."

The reason for Antetokounmpo's tempered optimism despite the Bucks becoming the first team to reach the 40-win mark can be put down to the bold trades the Philadelphia 76ers have made this term.

While the Sixers are fifth in the East, 6½ games behind, they now have a genuine claim to the league's most potent line-up outside of the two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors after acquiring Tobias Harris on Wednesday.

The forward now joins J.J. Redick, Jimmy Butler and Antetokounmpo's All-Star teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

In his second trade this season for a player who can become a free agent in July, Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand surrendered two future first-round picks and two second-round picks in a six-player deal, with the obvious headliner being Harris.

"We are in a unique position to contend now, and this trade positions us well for the post-season," he said in a statement.

The Sixers' two-fold challenge will be to establish a chemistry among their new five-man core in the 28 games left before the play-offs and then re-signing Harris and Butler this summer after making two of this season's biggest trades to get them.

Harris emerged as an All-Star contender for the Los Angeles Clippers this season, averaging 20.9 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. His move to Philadelphia gives the Sixers another much-needed shooter (.496 from the field) alongside Redick.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES