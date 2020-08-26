Middleton turns it on to propel Bucks past the Magic

ORLANDO • After watching his wingman Khris Middleton average 2.4 points per quarter in the Milwaukee Bucks' National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-offs against the Orlando Magic, Giannis Antetokounmpo asked the forward to step up.

Middleton responded in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Monday with 18 points on 60 per cent shooting - up from the 28 per cent he was averaging.

The Bucks' late dominance sealed a 121-106 victory and gave them a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

"At times I am too unselfish, so I have to force the issue," said Middleton, who got his teammate's message to "shoot until your arms fall off" when their lead was cut to 84-81, and finished with 21 points.

"Giannis told me just be aggressive and that is what I tried to do."

Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee, owners of the best record in the regular season (56-17), with 31 points at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player also had 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who are trying to win their second NBA title since 1971.

The underdogs Magic, who stunned the Bucks in Game 1, kept it close through three quarters until Milwaukee erupted for an 18-3 scoring run to seize control.

Orlando responded with a run of their own to trim the deficit to seven points with 4min 2sec remaining, but could get no closer.

The Magic, still without key contributors Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba, were led by Nikola Vucevic's 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Markelle Fultz added 15 points.

"To start the fourth we went through a dry spell offensively and we didn't execute well," Vucevic said. "It's tough when you play well for three quarters. You have to be able to execute and make shots and we didn't."

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday fired head coach Brett Brown, just one day after the team were swept out of the play-offs by the Boston Celtics.

Brown compiled a 221-344 record in seven seasons at the helm and took them to the post-season in each of the last three seasons.

"He did many positive things during his time here," said 76ers general manager Elton Brand.

"Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE