Middleton helps Bucks return to winning ways

SAN ANTONIO • Khris Middleton scored 28 points and all five Milwaukee starters finished in double figures, as the injury-hit Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday night.

NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 21 points for the defending NBA champions, who used a strong fourth-quarter run to seize control against the hosts after suffering through a blowout loss to Miami two nights earlier.

"Just find a way to bounce back," Middleton said. "It's just how you adjust, how you respond to that. I think tonight, for the most part, the effort was in the right place."

Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton scored 16 points each, George Hill scored 15 and Grayson Allen added 10 points for Milwaukee.

The visitors played without starter Brook Lopez as well as reserves Donte DiVincenzo and Bobby Portis, who usually contribute scoring off the bench. But Milwaukee shrugged off their absence to build a 101-91 lead at the 8min 40sec mark of the fourth quarter to take command of the contest before a crowd of 18,300 at the AT&T Centre in Texas.

In Portland, C.J. McCollum scored 28 points, including six three-pointers, and hosts Trail Blazers cruised past the Phoenix Suns 134-105. One night removed from a solid win over the Los Angeles Lakers, last season's NBA finalists were sluggish on the road.

Three Suns players scored at least 21 points at the Staples Centre, but only Devin Booker reached that mark, whereas five Blazers reached double digits.

The Los Angeles Clippers were also upset for the second straight game, going down 120-114 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant scored 28 points, with all five visiting starters finishing in double figures. Paul George led all scorers with game highs of 41 points and 10 rebounds.

