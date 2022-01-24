Middleton hails Bucks' character in latest win

LOS ANGELES • The Milwaukee Bucks kept their National Basketball Association (NBA) win streak alive as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 60 points in a 133-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

The hosts played without All-Star and reigning Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is sidelined with an injured knee.

But Middleton shot 12-of-20 from the floor and finished with a game-high 34 points and Holiday made 10-of-20 for 26 points to mitigate the Greek star's absence as the Bucks won all three contests of their latest home stand.

Donte DiVincenzo also came off the bench to score 20 points, George Hill tallied 17 and Pat Connaughton had 15 in front of a crowd of 17,300 at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee shot 50 per cent (21-of-42) from three-point range after a dismal 19.4 per cent three-point shooting in Friday's win over the Chicago Bulls.

Hailing the character of the reigning NBA champions, Middleton said: "We just need to be able to win different type of ball games. Every game is not going to be perfect, every game is not going to be pretty. To get defensive stops, to get 50-50 balls like we did, it helps. When you hit shots like we did tonight, it also helps."

Harrison Barnes paced the Kings with 29 points and six rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting, while teammates Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points to go with six rebounds and 12 assists, and Terence Davis poured in 22 points in the loss.

Elsewhere, Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Bismack Biyombo added 21 points with 13 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to six games with a 113-103 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Chris Paul added 18 points with 16 assists as the hosts won for the ninth time in their last 10 games in their return home from a perfect five-game road trip.

Phoenix won despite an off-night for leading scorer Devin Booker, who shot just five of 23 from the field for an 11-point tally.

Chris Duarte and Lance Stephenson each scored 17 points and Goga Bitadze added 16 with 11 rebounds, but Indiana were not able to match the result of their win last Thursday at the Golden State Warriors.

The visitors were also hampered by the absence of starters Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis for the second consecutive game.

Meanwhile, Darius Garland had 23 points and 11 assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 94-87 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rookie Evan Mobley added 15 points and a season-high 17 rebounds as the hosts won for the sixth time in seven games, while the visitors lost their fifth straight game and the 12th in their last 14.

