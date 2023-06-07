Miami Heat seek to take advantage at home for Game 3 of NBA Finals

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are three victories away from an unlikely National Basketball Association (NBA) title, a run that includes taking down the Milwaukee Bucks, the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference.

The eighth-seeded Heat now have an opportunity to take a 2-1 series lead over the best team in the West when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, Singapore time) in Game 3 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Miami took home-court advantage away from the Nuggets with a solid 111-108 Game 2 win in Denver last Sunday. They overcame a 15-point deficit to hand Denver a home loss for the first time in 10 games this post-season.

The Heat now sit in a highly favourable position with Game 4 also in South Florida. If the underdogs hold serve, they can return to Denver for Game 5 in position to clinch the series.

Surprise Finals star Gabe Vincent just wants to focus on Game 3 and not look too far ahead.

“It’s going to be a different game entirely,” the Miami guard said.

“I think every game will be different this series, and it will be great to be back home to start with, be back in front of our fans. It will be an awesome environment, great experience. It’s going to be a battle. They are going to bring everything they got and we’d better do the same.”

Vincent is averaging 21 points in the series and has knocked down nine of 16 total three-point attempts. The undrafted player from UC Santa Barbara has scored in double digits in each of his last six play-off appearances.

“He’s just an incredible winning player,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Vincent.

“This year, he’s been a starter for us. He’s been great. He’s off the bench, and been great. He’s like a lot of our guys, the competitive spirit. You get challenged like we’re getting challenged in this series, you hope it brings out the best in you. And that’s what it’s doing with him.”

Miami star Jimmy Butler, who scored a franchise playoff-record 56 points during Game 4 of the Milwaukee first-round series, is not concerned about his 17.0 scoring average against the Nuggets.

“We’re not worried about what anybody thinks,” he said.